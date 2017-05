An 8-year-old boy was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles Friday night, L.A. Fire Department officials said.The incident happened in the 600 block of W. 94th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m., officials said.The child was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.It was unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.