NEWS

8-year-old boy rescued from 15-foot sinkhole in Victorville

San Bernardino County firefighters rescue a boy who fell down a 15-foot sinkhole in Victorville on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
An 8-year-old boy was rescued after falling into a sinkhole in Victorville on Sunday.

The incident happened at an apartment building near Bear Valley Road and Cypress Avenue shortly after 3p.m., according to officials from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Fire crews lowered some ropes to the boy, who was conscious and talking, officials said. They had him slip the ropes on and they pulled him out.


The child was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the sinkhole was about 15 feet deep and had liquid at the bottom.

City crews were expected to arrive to the scene to assess the hole.
Related Topics:
newsrescuechild rescuechild injuredsinkholeVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by LB police
Trump Suggests CIA Director 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Trump Team May Move Press Briefing Room Out of White House: Priebus
Suspect arrested after wild chase in Canoga Park
More News
Top Stories
Woman allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by LB police
Hundreds gather in Hollywood for 'Save Our Healthcare' rally
Karen Bass asks public on social media if she should attend Trump inauguration
Suspect arrested after wild chase in Canoga Park
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka, legendary WWE wrestler, dies at 73
I-10 back open in Riverside County's Desert Center
Show More
Power restored to customers after outage in San Fernando Valley
Israel says Nazi camp excavations unearth link to Anne Frank
Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies at 63
1 dead, 1 wounded in Montclair neighborhood shooting
Hundreds protest Trump over immigration days before inauguration
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos