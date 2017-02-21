NEWS

Child shot dead in Pomona identified; police seek public's help finding killer

Pomona police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead. (KABC)

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Pomona police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

The child was identified Tuesday as Jonah Min Hwang, of Pomona.

During an early morning press conference, authorities said they had little information on the suspects and the vehicle that drove by a home in the 1100 block of W. 11th Street and opened fire.

"I can tell you that as a parent, as a longtime police officer in this community, this is right up there with some of the more senseless acts of violence that we see as police officers," Lt. Eddie Vazquez said. "We're definitely going to investigate this the way we would any other investigation. Keep in mind, a family lost an 8-year-old little boy."

Around 6:36 p.m. Monday, the little boy and his family were sitting down to dinner with the homeowners when the shooting occurred. Authorities said the child was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was unclear how many times he was shot.

Neighbors and police said the people who live at the home have never caused any trouble. Police also said the home had been shot at several weeks ago, but no one was inside the residence at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
