A small vegetation fire erupted in Elysian Park on Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from 80 firefighters and several LAFD helicopters, officials said.The blaze began shortly before 12:30 p.m. and burned less than two acres of heavy brush in about 40 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.No structures were threatened by the flames, the LAFD said. A wildland evacuation was underway, but no residential evacuation orders were issued.Chavez Ravine, home of Dodger Stadium, is located in Elysian Park.Firefighters on the ground and in the air were attacking three spot fires at the scene. The cause of the blaze was unknown.The incident occurred amid a heat wave that elevated fire danger in the region to critical, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in Los Angeles were expected to reach a high of 89 degrees on Thursday, with humidity 6-mph winds and humidity of 38 percent.