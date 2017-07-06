NEWS

80 firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Elysian Park; no residential evacuation orders issued

A brush fire burned in Elysian Park on Thursday, July 6, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small vegetation fire erupted in Elysian Park on Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from 80 firefighters and several LAFD helicopters, officials said.

The blaze began shortly before 12:30 p.m. and burned less than two acres of heavy brush in about 40 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

No structures were threatened by the flames, the LAFD said. A wildland evacuation was underway, but no residential evacuation orders were issued.

Chavez Ravine, home of Dodger Stadium, is located in Elysian Park.

Firefighters on the ground and in the air were attacking three spot fires at the scene. The cause of the blaze was unknown.

The incident occurred amid a heat wave that elevated fire danger in the region to critical, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in Los Angeles were expected to reach a high of 89 degrees on Thursday, with humidity 6-mph winds and humidity of 38 percent.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firefirefighterslos angeles fire departmentElysian ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bill Cosby's retrial expected to begin on Nov. 6
15 police officers injured in G-20 protests in Germany
Government ethics chief who clashed with Trump resigns
Robbery spree, chase ends in Orange; suspects arrested
More News
Top Stories
Robbery spree, chase ends in Orange; suspects arrested
Nursing assistant apprehended after alleged sex assaults
Chase in Atwater Village turned out to be medical call, police say
Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in SoCal
Ryan Reynolds responds to teen who photoshopped prom photos
Caddyshack Restaurant set to open in Rosemont
Suspect surrenders after fatal hit-and-run in Santa Ana
Show More
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Senior citizens share secrets to staying healthy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos