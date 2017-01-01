NEWS

82-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by transit bus in West Covina

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
An 82-year-old pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after she was struck by the rear of a bus in West Covina, authorities said.

The collision happened about 4:20 p.m. in the area of Barranca and Garvey avenues, the West Covina Police Department said in a statement.

"Somehow the woman collided with the rear of a Foothill Transit bus," said police Lt. Travis Tibbetts.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

According to Tibbetts, there was no indication of driver error or impairment as factors in the crash.

City News Service contributed to this report.
