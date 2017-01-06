9 injured in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Nine people were injured and a suspect was in custody after a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, according to officials.A senior federal official told ABC News that Terminal 2 was evacuated due to a shooting. Nine people were injured during the shooting, according to ABC News.The senior federal official told ABC News the shooter was in custody.Pictures from the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early as ambulances drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the airport.Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.