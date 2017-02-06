9-year-old Oxnard boy goes missing after being dropped off at school

A 9-year-old Oxnard boy went missing on Monday, prompting authorities to release his description in an effort to find him.Hector Adriel Flores was last seen about 7:20 a.m. when his parents dropped him off at Bard Elementary School, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The campus is located at 622 Bard Road in Port Hueneme.Hector's parents became concerned when he did not return home from school, investigators said. The boy is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 79 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweater with the word "GAP" in gray letters on the front, blue jeans and gray Nike shoes.Foul play is not suspected in the disappearance, police said.Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call Officer Martin Garcia at (805) 385-7600.