A 93-year-old woman was fatally stabbed at an assisted living facility in Long Beach, and police have arrested her 65-year-old roommate on suspicion of murder.Police were called to The Chateau in the 3100 block of Artesia Boulevard at around 3:17 p.m. on Monday.Responding officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her upper torso. The victim was later identified as Alice Pritchard of Los Angeles.Pritchard was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Pritchard's roommate, 65-year-old Linda Womack of Long Beach, was detained at the scene by investigating officers. She was booked for murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.The investigation was ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Mattia or Detective Goodman at (562) 570-7244. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS (8477).