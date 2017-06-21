NEWS

A 6.8 quake in Santa Barbara - did you feel it? Neither did we

A new earthquake alert sent out Wednesday by the USGS was actually a glitch, referring to the historic Santa Barbara earthquake of 1925. (USGS)

By Harrison Sheppard
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The note from the USGS sent off alarms in more than one newsroom Wednesday afternoon in Southern California.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Santa Barbara?!

That's a pretty big temblor - bigger even than the Northridge earthquake of 1994 that caused massive damage and loss of life in Southern California.

The note was a little surprising, in part, because many media organizations have their own independent means of tracking earthquakes.

At ABC7, for example, a police-style flashing light goes off in the newsroom for larger earthquakes while a seismograph tracks the shaking live. It can also be watched by viewers at home on the Live ABC7 Quake Cam.

No lights went off Wednesday and the Quake Cam needle didn't budge.

Sorry, no earthquake here.



Just a little closer examination of the alert, however, indicated what appeared to be a false alarm. For starters, the date was June 29, 2025. Clicking on the link brought you to the U.S. Geological Survey site, which actually said the year of the quake was 1925.

Turns out there was in fact a massive earthquake in Santa Barbara on June 29, 1925.

A software glitch at the USGS apparently triggered the system to send out a new alert based on that historic quake. The USGS said a revision of the historic information about the 1925 quake was misinterpreted as a new event.



For the record, the 1925 Santa Barbara quake was estimated at 6.8 magnitude and resulted in 13 deaths, destroying the core of the city. It also resulted in a strengthening of building codes in the area.

As for the USGS, seismologist Lucy Jones joked that they were simply getting better at predicting the future.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsearthquakeUSGSSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump basks in GOP special election wins at Iowa rally
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
2 Cosby holdouts prevented guilty verdict, juror says
More News
Top Stories
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
OC's 'toilet to tap' water project a tough sell
Keep kids safe, car running on hot SoCal days
Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside
Hesperia family tied up, robbed at gunpoint
Metro to charge for parking at some Gold Line stations
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
Show More
World's Most Interesting Man back with new memoir
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
Officer stabbed at airport in Flint, Michigan
Seniors won't be evicted from Westwood apartment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos