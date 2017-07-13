NEWS

Airbnb host who canceled reservation over race fined $5,000

LOS ANGELES --
An Airbnb host who canceled a reservation and told the guest, "One word says it all. Asian," has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and attend a college course in Asian-American studies, officials with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing said Thursday.

The guest, Dyne Suh, had booked the home as part of a ski trip with her fiancé and friends in Big Bear in February. When she was close to the house, Suh messaged host Tami Barker through the Airbnb app, but the host cancelled the reservation after a dispute over additional guests.

Barker told Suh in a series of messages that she wouldn't rent to her if she were the last person on Earth.

"One word says it all. Asian," one of the messages said.



When Suh told Barker that she would complain to Airbnb, Barker wrote, "It's why we have Trump ... I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners."

Suh, who posted an emotional video about the incident on YouTube, has said she'd agreed to pay $250 per night to rent the home and later asked Barker if two other friends could also stay at the house, which Barker agreed to. Suh sent Barker screenshots of text messages where she agreed to the additional guests, but Barker cancelled the reservation.

As part of an agreement with state officials, Barker also agreed to personally apologize to Suh and perform community service at a civil rights organization.

A message left at a number listed for Barker was not immediately returned. Her attorney, Edward Lee, said his client was "regretful for her impetuous actions and comments" and is pleased to have resolved the matter.

Suh said in a statement posted on Facebook that she was pleased the settlement included Barker's agreement to attend an Asian-American studies course and hoped the settlement would encourage others to report discrimination.

"I hope that more victims of discrimination will feel encouraged to come forward with their own stories," Suh wrote. "Your pain is not insignificant and you are not alone."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsairbnbracismBig BearSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Crash leaves eels and slime all over Oregon highway
Newhall Pass brush fire chars 8 acres, outbuilding
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills woman
More News
Top Stories
Newhall Pass brush fire chars 8 acres, outbuilding
Lawyer says client made confession in PA missing men case
Man accused of attempted sex assault of North Hills woman
Alleged gang members arrested amid rash of SoCal home burglaries
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Show More
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Ben
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos