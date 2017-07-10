NEWS

Alamo Fire grows to almost 29,000 acres; firefighters reach 15 percent containment

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 1,600 firefighters in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on Monday continued to battle the so-called Alamo Fire, which has grown to 28,926 acres and was 15 percent contained. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 1,600 firefighters in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on Monday continued to battle the so-called Alamo Fire, which has grown to 28,926 acres and was 15 percent contained, officials said.

The massive wildfire is so large, an image from NASA shows smoke that can be seen from space.

As of Monday, one structure has been lost and no injuries have been reported, according to Cal Fire officials.

The Alamo Fire began about 3:30 p.m. Thursday off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews from Los Angeles and Orange counties have joined the battle to fight the flames, where about 130 structures were threatened.

Mandatory evacuations were in place in the Tepusquet Canyon area from Blazing Saddle Drive to Santa Maria Mesa Road, White Rock Lane and Colson Canyon, Pine Canyon and Buckhorn Ridge. A total of 200 residents were affected.

An evacuation center was set at Minami Center, located at 600 W. Enos Street in Santa Maria.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirefirefightersSan Luis Obispo CountyOrange CountyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
Alamo Fire chars 19,000 acres; evacuation orders issued
LA, OC teams help battle 3,400-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
NEWS
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
Police arrest 2 after chase, crash in Northridge
Arrest made amid search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
More News
Top Stories
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
U.S. Army soldier arrested in Hawaii on terror charges
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Arrest made amid search for 4 missing Pennsylvania men
Police arrest 2 after chase, crash in Northridge
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Armed standoff at Anaheim home ends without incident
Show More
Chase, West Covina crash follow shooting at park in La Puente
Firefighters rescue American flag from wildfire
CA wildfires prompt thousands to evacuate, state of emergency
OC man wins $10 million from California Lottery
Designer handbags stolen from Bloomingdale's in Costa Mesa
More News
Top Video
Santa Ana police investigating after video shows rough arrest
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Kardashian
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Boyle Heights water main break results in flooding
More Video