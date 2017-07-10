SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KABC) --More than 1,600 firefighters in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on Monday continued to battle the so-called Alamo Fire, which has grown to 28,926 acres and was 15 percent contained, officials said.
The massive wildfire is so large, an image from NASA shows smoke that can be seen from space.
As of Monday, one structure has been lost and no injuries have been reported, according to Cal Fire officials.
The Alamo Fire began about 3:30 p.m. Thursday off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire crews from Los Angeles and Orange counties have joined the battle to fight the flames, where about 130 structures were threatened.
Mandatory evacuations were in place in the Tepusquet Canyon area from Blazing Saddle Drive to Santa Maria Mesa Road, White Rock Lane and Colson Canyon, Pine Canyon and Buckhorn Ridge. A total of 200 residents were affected.
An evacuation center was set at Minami Center, located at 600 W. Enos Street in Santa Maria.