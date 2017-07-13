All clear given at UCLA after bomb threat scare

Emergency operations are concluding. ALL CLEAR. Resume normal activities, please use caution and increase your awareness. — UCLA BruinAlert (@UCLABruinAlert) July 13, 2017

Students were allowed back into their dorm rooms after a bomb threat prompted precautionary evacuations at UCLA Wednesday night.According to a tweet from UCLA Bruin Alert, the Sunset Canyon Recreation Center was evacuated around 10:15 p.m. Dorms were also evacuated.Campus police said the threat was called in by an unknown person.Students were told to head to Drake Stadium until further information was released. Students in other parts of the campus were told to remain indoors unless otherwise instructed.By midnight, students in two residence buildings were allowed to go back inside. Half an hour later the all-clear was given and students were allowed back inside their dorms.Police set up road blocks on a few streets surrounding the campus during the investigation.