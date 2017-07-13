NEWS

All clear given at UCLA after bomb threat scare

UCLA students gathered at Drake Stadium after evacuating from campus as authorities investigated a bomb threat.

By and ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Students were allowed back into their dorm rooms after a bomb threat prompted precautionary evacuations at UCLA Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from UCLA Bruin Alert, the Sunset Canyon Recreation Center was evacuated around 10:15 p.m. Dorms were also evacuated.

Campus police said the threat was called in by an unknown person.

Students were told to head to Drake Stadium until further information was released. Students in other parts of the campus were told to remain indoors unless otherwise instructed.

By midnight, students in two residence buildings were allowed to go back inside. Half an hour later the all-clear was given and students were allowed back inside their dorms.


Police set up road blocks on a few streets surrounding the campus during the investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbomb threatevacuationUCLAWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Survivors escape fiery death, but not anguish, a month after deadly Grenfell blaze
Desperate pleas for help a month after fatal Grenfell Tower fire
Trump arrives in Paris ahead of Bastille Day
San Francisco judges hear arguments on monkey selfie
More News
Top Stories
1 suspect wounded in San Bernardino officer-involved shooting
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
San Francisco judges hear arguments on monkey selfie
Man struck in San Fernando officer-involved shooting
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Human remains discovered in Pennsylvania search for 4 men
Advocates suing CA over Medi-Cal payments
Show More
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
Nearly 300 families get Christmas in July on Skid Row
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
Israel Del Toro receives Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos