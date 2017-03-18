NEWS

Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two

An SUV driven by an allegedly drunk driver smashed into a Fontana home in the middle of the night, sending two sleeping people inside to the hospital, officials said. (KABC)

FONTANA (KABC) --
An SUV driven by an allegedly drunk driver smashed into a Fontana home in the middle of the night, sending two sleeping people inside to the hospital, officials said.

The vehicle plowed into the home in the 7700 block of Alder Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.

One of the victims was trapped inside before being rescued by firefighters. The man and woman who had been sleeping inside the room that was hit were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.

"I woke up to glass breaking," said resident Ana Abarca. "I was shocked when it happened. (It sounded) like an earthquake."

Police say the SUV was traveling south on Alder when the driver lost control, jumped a curb and then careened into the house.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
