NEWS

Alleged gang members arrested amid alarming trend of home burglaries in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Five suspected Los Angeles street gang members were arrested in connection to a burglary ring targeting homes across the Southland. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Five suspected Los Angeles street gang members were arrested in connection to a burglary ring targeting homes across the Southland.

One woman and four men were arrested, ranging in age from 19 to 22. Two more men are still outstanding.

This burglary crew is suspected of hitting at least six homes in Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and other areas of Ventura County as well as parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties, authorities said.

In Ventura County, thieves have been targeting restaurants and retail shops as well - but the biggest problem surrounds a "disturbing trend" of home burglaries, Ventura County Undersheriff Gary Pentis said at a Thursday news conference.

The thieves use websites like Zillow to find affluent and upscale properties to target, Pentis said.

In one incident, the homeowners were home at the time of the break-in and were physically assaulted by the suspects, investigators said.

The undersheriff urged residents to remain on guard and to alert authorities if they see suspicious activity.

"The crime prevention message here is so important: lock your doors, lock your cars, because it's crime of opportunity," he said.

Pentis also said the thieves appear to be doing surveillance to keep tabs on the whereabouts of homeowners.

"They're in our area. They're doing surveillance before they do their burglaries. We need to be aware. We need to call the local law enforcement. We need to give descriptions. We need to look out for our neighbors," he said.

The thieves tend to target homes with adjoined open spaces like a horse trail, bike trail or a greenbelt, Pentis added.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has enlisted the help of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to bust such burglary rings.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbreak-inburglaryganggang activitytheftlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdarrestThousand OaksMoorparkLos Angeles CountyOrange CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Rep. Steve Scalise upgraded to fair condition after surgery
Mother of infant who overheated on plane: 'I thought I was going to lose my son'
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
More News
Top Stories
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Multiple human remains found in Pa.; 1 ID'd as missing man
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at Waffle House
Mother killed, several injured in Winnetka multi-car DUI crash
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
Show More
Car thefts on the rise in Boyle Heights; LAPD sends message
Vin Scully receives Icon Award at 2017 ESPYS
Liu Xiaobo, jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dies
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
All clear given at UCLA after bomb threat scare
More News
Top Video
Underage DUI driver strikes pedestrians in Santa Ana
Woman, 34, seriously injured in violent South LA hit-run
Palmdale man finds snake in his bathtub
In Paris, Trump defends son's meeting with Russian lawyer
More Video