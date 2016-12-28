You need Flash to watch this video.

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1676672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A "masa mess" was creating long lines again Wednesday at the Amapola market in Downey, where some customers said the dough sold to make tamales made them sick and they're demanding refunds. (KABC)