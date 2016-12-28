NEWS

Amapola offers refunds, more to customers with proof they bought bad masa
EMBED </>More News Videos

A "masa mess" was creating long lines again Wednesday at the Amapola market in Downey, where some customers said the dough sold to make tamales made them sick and they're demanding refunds. (KABC)

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A "masa mess" was creating long lines again Wednesday at the Amapola market in Downey, where some customers said the dough sold to make tamales made them sick and they're demanding refunds.

A woman who does not have a receipt but was told Monday she would get her money back, is no longer getting a refund. Amapola now said if there is no receipt, there is no refund.

Luis Alvarado was hired to handle customers dealing with the dough issue. He said the masa, used to make tamales, a traditional Mexican holiday dinner, contained a bad corn product.

"For those people who didn't have a receipt, or any kind of proof, we have a separate line where we're giving them a claim form to fill out so we can start the investigation," Alvarado said.

The Downey location was not open to the public, other than to take care of the hundreds of people waiting in line.

Customer Laura Sanchez was frustrated.

"I did not want to spend my Christmas going through the trash looking for a receipt," Sanchez said, but that was what she did.

By about 8:30 a.m., many clapped and cheered as doors to the market opened and customers, who could prove their purchase, received money back.

Refund demands pushed the market to provide an additional drop-off.

"They feel sad about this too. So it's not like they are giving us attitude, we're all frustrated as it is," said Sanchez. "They were so polite. I was happy in there. "

For every pound of masa, customers with a receipt also received an extra $20 for ingredients they bought to make their tamales.
Related Topics:
newscustomerfoodrefundDowneyLos Angeles CountySouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Armed man with hostage in Loma Linda home in standoff with police
Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'
More News
Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, transported to LA hospital
Armed man with hostage in Loma Linda home in standoff with police
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Mom posts to Facebook before suffocating child, killing self, police say
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
GoFundMe campaign launched to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
Man killed in stabbing near Belvedere Skatepark in East LA
Show More
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch
Resident fights off intruder with firewood at NC home
3 earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 to 5.7 strike near Lake Tahoe
Bicyclist critical after Hyde Park hit-and-run captured on video
More News
Top Video
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
GoFundMe campaign launched to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
More Video