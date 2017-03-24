NEWS

2 boys found safe in Riverside County after suspect steals car; Amber Alert canceled

Two boys were found safe in an abandoned car in Desert Hot Springs on Friday, March 24, 2017, hours after the vehicle was stolen in nearby Cathedral City. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
An Amber Alert was canceled after two boys - ages 1 and 2 - were found safe early Friday morning inside a car that had been stolen hours earlier by a suspect in Cathedral City, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 31500 block of Whispering Palms Trail, near McCallum Way. The car was described as a white 2016 Honda Accord with tinted windows and license plate 7TJR654.

Police said the owner of the car is a babysitter who stepped out of the vehicle for a moment, and when she came back the car was gone.


Investigators initially issued an Amber Alert that included descriptions of the 2-year-old boy, Carlos Cortez, and the 1-year-old boy, Jayden Cortez.

It was unclear why the babysitter had stepped out of the car.

At 2:40 a.m. Friday, Riverside County sheriff's personnel discovered the unharmed boys inside the vehicle in Desert Hot Springs, the Cathedral City Police Department said on Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.

KESQ-TV contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
