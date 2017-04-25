RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --A vehicle has been located after being driven by an armed man who allegedly abducted his 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities announced Tuesday morning.
The toddler, Lexi Segura, was taken by 38-year-old Daniel Segura about 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
A red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, believed to have been used in the kidnapping, was later discovered as the search for the child and the suspect continued.
Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing on it, blue jeans and pink shoes. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 35 pounds.
Segura is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.