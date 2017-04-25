  • BREAKING NEWS Suspect leads authorities on chase in Norwalk- WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Amber Alert: Vehicle located as search continues for girl, 1, abducted in IE

Daniel Segura, 38, is shown in a DMV photo alongside an undated photo of Lexi Segura, 1, of Rancho Cucamonga. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A vehicle has been located after being driven by an armed man who allegedly abducted his 1-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

The toddler, Lexi Segura, was taken by 38-year-old Daniel Segura about 5:40 p.m. Monday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

A red 2012 Mitsubishi Galant, believed to have been used in the kidnapping, was later discovered as the search for the child and the suspect continued.

Lexi was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing on it, blue jeans and pink shoes. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs about 35 pounds.

Segura is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Segura, 38, is shown with his daughter Lexi Segura, 1, in an undated photo.

