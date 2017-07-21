NEWS

Amber Alert issued for teen boy with autism after car stolen in Paramount

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning after a car was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in Paramount while a teenager with autism was inside the vehicle. (www.missingkids.org)

By ABC7.com staff
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) --
An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning after a car was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in Paramount while a teenage boy with autism was in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight Thursday in the 6600 block of Alondra Boulevard, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The teen was identified as 17-year-old Frankie Barboa, who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. Barboa's adult sister had stepped away from the vehicle and returned to find that the car and her brother had disappeared, Alexander said.

The boy is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray and blue tank top, tan cargo shorts and white socks with slippers when he was taken.

The vehicle is said to be a black 2015 four-door Honda Civic with California license plate No. 7LGH091. The car has gray rims, a cracked windshield and blue lights around the rear license plate, according to investigators.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone who sees the victim or the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
