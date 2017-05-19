NEWS

Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 21-month-old boy who was last seen Thursday in San Francisco, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.


A report to the California Highway Patrol was made today at 2:12 p.m. for Makai Bangoura, a multi-ethnic boy with brown hair who was abducted at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Makai is suspected to be with 30-year-old Jason Lam, an Asian man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.


Relatives of Lam said he recently experienced mental breakdowns, officials with the district attorney's office said.

The two may be in a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate No. 5SEY238.

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.


The alert is in effect for the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano, Santa Clara, Alameda and Sonoma, the district attorney's office said.
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
