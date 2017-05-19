Amber Alert: Police searching for 1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco

Victim in AMBER Alert is 1 y.o. blk male, 3 feet tall,40 pds. Brown hair/eyes. Suspect: Jason Lam, 30 y.o. Asian male. If seen, call 911. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 21-month-old boy who was last seen Thursday in San Francisco, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.A report to the California Highway Patrol was made today at 2:12 p.m. for Makai Bangoura, a multi-ethnic boy with brown hair who was abducted at 3 p.m. Thursday.Makai is suspected to be with 30-year-old Jason Lam, an Asian man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Relatives of Lam said he recently experienced mental breakdowns, officials with the district attorney's office said.The two may be in a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate No. 5SEY238.The alert is in effect for the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano, Santa Clara, Alameda and Sonoma, the district attorney's office said.