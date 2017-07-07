An Amber Alert that was issued Thursday evening stemmed from an alleged carjacking in Los Angeles in which the armed suspect drove off while the victim's 16-year-old stepson was still inside the vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.Kandice Johnson, 31, is being sought in connection with the incident. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Johnson allegedly approached a woman who was standing outside of a vehicle, pointed a semiautomatic weapon at the victim and told her to step away.Eric Coleman was then abducted in the 2014 black Toyota Camry, which has tinted windows and California license plate 7XWL023. He is described as an African-American male with black hair, brown eyes standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.Johnson is said to be African-American woman with braided red, green and black hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 147 pounds.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.