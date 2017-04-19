NEWS

Anaheim dental clinic where children contracted infections set to reopen

The Children's Dental Group of Anaheim's storefront is shown in a file photo. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A children's dental clinic in Orange County is set to reopen Monday after being shut down in December of 2016 due to a rash of infections among dozens of young patients.

Orange County's public health officer ordered the Anaheim dental clinic closed Dec. 16 after testing confirmed the continued presence of Mycobacterium even after the facility replaced its water system.

County health officials logged 58 possible cases of hospitalized children ages 2-10 due to infection associated with the clinic. The children underwent pulpotomy procedures, also known as "baby root canals."

One 6-year-old boy reportedly lost much of his lower jaw and other patients struggled with recurring pain and infection.

The Orange County Health Care Agency set a number of conditions for the clinic to reopen, including certification from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there are no bacteria levels that pose a threat to patients. All of those conditions have been met, according to the agency.

The isolation order was lifted April 11.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newschildrendentisthealthchildren's healthinfectionAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
WeHo murder-suicide: Man kills ex-girlfriend before shooting self
Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
President George HW Bush under observation at Houston hospital
1 victim identified in Fresno shooting rampage
Rep. Jason Chaffetz won't seek re-election
More News
Top Stories
1 victim identified in Fresno shooting rampage
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Hesperia carjacking victim fights back against armed suspect
WeHo murder-suicide: Man kills ex-girlfriend before shooting self
USS Arizona survivor rejoins shipmates, interred aboard ship
Thieves use post office master key to break into Toluca Lake complex twice
Car crash follows fatal shooting in Hacienda Heights
Show More
Julia Roberts named Most Beautiful Woman
Girl packs 'Dumbo' toy in dad's suitcase to keep him company
Woman attacked by boyfriend in Chatsworth, police say
2 arrested in Burbank after high-speed chase on 5 Fwy
$50,000 reward offered for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos