NEWS

Anaheim dad killed pulling into driveway after DUI driver plows into him

Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, 18, is accused of killing a 34-year-old man while drunk driving in Anaheim on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An 18-year-old man arrested for felony DUI is accused of crashing and killing a man as the victim arrived home to meet his pregnant wife and young child early Sunday morning.

Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, a resident of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony drunken driving and being an unlicensed driver, according to a press release from the Anaheim Police Department.

Firefighters and police responded at about 3:15 a.m. to Ball Road and Loara Street, where a Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and a parked Nissan Versa were found smashed up.

Martinez was driving westbound at high speeds on Ball Street when he drove to oncoming traffic, lost control of the Maxima and hit the victim as he turned his Camry into the driveway of an apartment complex, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, identified only as a 34-year-old man, was killed at the scene while "his pregnant wife was at home with the couple's young child," the press released stated.

"An investigation revealed the decedent was turning into this driveway at the time of the collision," the statement read.

A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the Maxima and was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Martinez was checked out by medical staff before he was booked.

His bail has been set at $100,000, Anaheim police said.

Authorities were investigating whether Martinez was involved in a street race before the fatal crash.

Ball Road was temporarily closed between Walnut and Loara streets during the investigation, and has since reopened.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdui crashDUIman killedtraffic fatalitiesAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Downed plane located in remote area near Big Bear
Putin slashing number of US diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people
2 men stabbed in Canoga Park; search underway for suspect
Son of Nashville mayor dies of apparent overdose
More News
Top Stories
Downed plane located in remote area near Big Bear
2 men stabbed in Canoga Park; search underway for suspect
3 injured after car strikes pedestrians in West LA
The Killers to perform on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
LAUSD tackling air conditioning issues before school year starts
VIDEO: Man knocks out valet with single punch during dispute
72-year-old woman kills 11 snakes with shotgun, shovel, rake
Aliso Canyon facility in Porter Ranch to resume operations, court rules
Show More
Whale entangled in fishing line spotted off Palos Verdes coast
Ohio State Fair reopens rides for 'normal operations' after deadly accident
3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in La Cresta home burglary
Man shot to death at Inglewood business
Politicon brings both sides of the aisle together in Pasadena
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos