An 18-year-old man arrested for felony DUI is accused of crashing and killing a man as the victim arrived home to meet his pregnant wife and young child early Sunday morning.Jorge Esteban Lunas Martinez, a resident of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony drunken driving and being an unlicensed driver, according to a press release from the Anaheim Police Department.Firefighters and police responded at about 3:15 a.m. to Ball Road and Loara Street, where a Toyota Camry, Nissan Maxima and a parked Nissan Versa were found smashed up.Martinez was driving westbound at high speeds on Ball Street when he drove to oncoming traffic, lost control of the Maxima and hit the victim as he turned his Camry into the driveway of an apartment complex, police said.The driver of the Toyota, identified only as a 34-year-old man, was killed at the scene while "his pregnant wife was at home with the couple's young child," the press released stated."An investigation revealed the decedent was turning into this driveway at the time of the collision," the statement read.A 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the Maxima and was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Martinez was checked out by medical staff before he was booked.His bail has been set at $100,000, Anaheim police said.Authorities were investigating whether Martinez was involved in a street race before the fatal crash.Ball Road was temporarily closed between Walnut and Loara streets during the investigation, and has since reopened.