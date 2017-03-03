The city of Anaheim's fire department purchased a rapid air cushion after several incidents where people threatened to jump off freeway overpasses and buildings.On Thursday, the city's urban rescue and search team conducted training sessions to handle jumpers and being able to move and inflate the cushion quickly.The team now owns the only rapid air cushion in the county."At least three, if not four times, we've had to call for L.A. County Fire to come down with their rapid air cushion and we had deployed it on several different incidents," Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.Anaheim fire said the cushion can also be used in various rescue situations, including a structure fire with people stuck upstairs. They believe the cushion is invaluable to the region."For that to be here and be local - it's huge for us. It's huge for our communities and for our citizens. We're looking forward to being able to save lives with this tool," Wyatt said.