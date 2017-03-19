Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized

Nearly a dozen people were in the hospital Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim.Anaheim police responded to the five-car collision on Magnolia Avenue, just north of Lincoln Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night.A total of 11 people, including three children ranging in age from 6-17 years old, were taken to hospitals. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.The pile-up caught the attention of dozens of neighbors near the scene.It was not yet known what caused the multi-car crash but police said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.