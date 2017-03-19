NEWS

Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized

The scene of a five-car crash in Anaheim that left 11 people injured on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Nearly a dozen people were in the hospital Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim.

Anaheim police responded to the five-car collision on Magnolia Avenue, just north of Lincoln Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

A total of 11 people, including three children ranging in age from 6-17 years old, were taken to hospitals. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The pile-up caught the attention of dozens of neighbors near the scene.

It was not yet known what caused the multi-car crash but police said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentcar crashAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to pick George Conway, Kellyanne's husband, for key Justice Department role
3 U.S. soldiers wounded by Afghan soldier
BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment
'It never hurts to say you're sorry,' a GOP House member advises Trump
More News
Top Stories
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Thousands participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Show More
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
Trump budget threatens to eliminate PBS funding
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos