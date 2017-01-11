  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Anonymous threat to Loyola High School deemed not credible; classes to resume Thursday
EMBED </>More News Videos

An online threat prompted the cancellation of classes Wednesday at Loyola High School in Los Angeles but was later found to not be credible, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HARVARD HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An anonymous threat prompted the cancellation of classes Wednesday at Loyola High School in Los Angeles but was later found to not be credible, authorities said.

The school in Harvard Heights was notified Tuesday evening of the threat, which had been posted on a social media website. Parents were notified of the matter via email about 2 a.m.

The decision to cancel classes and on-campus activities was a precautionary measure taken in collaboration with the FBI and Los Angeles Police Department, according to loyolahs.edu.

After LAPD investigators responded to the school at 1901 Venice Blvd., a police spokesman said the threat originated overseas and did not specifically target that campus.

"It was directed at a Loyola school, towards an unknown teacher. The person appeared to be upset about a bad grade," said LAPD Capt. David Kowalski. As many as eight schools in the United States have the name Loyola in their name.

"We work closely with the administrators at the school to ensure that all the families and the students feel safe coming back to school," Kowalski said.

Classes are expected to resume Thursday.

A bomb threat that also turned out to be unfounded led to the cancellation of classes Monday at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, another private Catholic institution.
Related Topics:
newslapdschool threathigh schoolcatholic schoolHarvard HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bomb threat prompts cancellation of classes at school in Sherman Oaks
NEWS
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Republicans Disagree on Details in Push to Repeal and Replace Obamacare
More News
Top Stories
Girl, 5, sexually assaulted in Fullerton; suspect on the run
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Cold front brings steady moderate-to-heavy rain to Southland
San Pedro teacher arrested for child porn, LAPD says
1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after big rig crash in Redlands
New Mexico girl was raped, strangled on 10th birthday, autopsy says
Much-needed SoCal rain creates muddy mess in foothills
Show More
Firefighters extinguish inferno at commercial building in Chinatown
Presidential inaugurations through the years
President Obama delivers farewell address in Chicago
'Hidden Figures' screened for 10K female students in LA
Neighbors trying to help Pico-Union elderly woman in deplorable conditions
More News
Top Video
Much-needed SoCal rain creates muddy mess in foothills
Neighbors trying to help Pico-Union elderly woman in deplorable conditions
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
President Obama delivers farewell address in Chicago
More Video