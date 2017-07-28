A state appeals court on Friday issued a temporary halt to the planned restart of an Aliso Canyon gas storage facility that was closed after the largest methane leak U.S. history.The stay, ordered by California's 2nd District Court of Appeals, prevents the Southern California Gas Co. from pumping gas into the utility's facility near Porter Ranch.The move comes after state regulators last week approved the resumption of operations at the location following a massive overhaul and testing.On Friday, Los Angeles County attorneys requested that the restart be stopped, saying earthquake risks were not taken into account in a California safety review.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. The Associated Press contributed reporting.