Apple Valley father arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-year-old son

Law enforcement vehicles are seen parked outside an Apple Valley home, where an 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A father was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 8-year-old son was found unresponsive at an Apple Valley home.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies and paramedics were called to a home in the 13000 block of Navajo Road around 5 p.m. Thursday following a 911 call about a child not breathing.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child, identified as Dominic Nunn, before transporting him to Desert Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, detectives determined that Dominic's father, 38-year-old Shakir Nunn, was responsible for the boy's death. He was arrested early Friday morning and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

San Bernardino County Children and Family Services took custody of other juveniles who were found in the home.

Investigators determined that Dominic's mother was out of the area at the time of the incident, and no evidence was found to suggest she was involved in the boy's death.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact Detective Scott Stafford or Sgt. Robert Warrick at (909) 387-3589. You can submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

