NEWS

Ariana Grande, other stars to play Manchester charity concert on Sunday

Ariana Grande arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LONDON --
Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

MORE: Ariana Grande reacts to fatal Manchester explosion: 'Broken'

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said "We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena ended earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Terror attack at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England
Related Topics:
newscelebritymanchester explosionconcertlive musicu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
NEWS
2 Chino Hills soccer coaches killed in violent crash
Congress expands Russia investigation to include Trump's personal attorney
US to test 1st ICBM intercept system amid North Korean provocations
Man found dead in Long Beach apartment fire
More News
Top Stories
2 Chino Hills soccer coaches killed in violent crash
Teen murder suspect arrested in Torrance home invasion
Warhead intercept test to launch from CA base
Mom throws kids from burning apartment, saves lives
Man shot in the head outside Apple Valley Target
Man found dead in Long Beach apartment fire
Writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
Show More
Trump's communications director resigns
Pet of the Week: 2-year-old Chihuahua named Paco
U.S. considering laptop ban on international flights
Corona residents suing for 91 Fwy construction damage
Photos show moment foster parents became forever family
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos