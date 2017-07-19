NEWS

Armed carjacking suspect arrested after chase, crash in San Fernando Valley

A chase through the San Fernando Valley ended when the suspect crashed in the middle of an intersection.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police officers chased an armed carjacking suspect at high speeds through San Fernando Valley surface streets Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect in a Chrysler sedan led officers on a chase at speeds that hit 80-90 mph at times on surface streets, swerving through traffic in the Lake Balboa and Van Nuys area.

He briefly got on the 405 freeway and hit speeds close to 110 mph before returning to surface streets.

The chase ended when the suspect barreled through a red light at Vanowen Street and Hayvenhurst Avenue at nearly 60 mph and was broadsided by oncoming traffic. He jumped out and fled on foot as a bystander helped police chase him.



The bystander was the first to reach the suspect and helped tackle him as officers arrived and took him into custody.

The chase began with a carjacking in Burbank. An LAPD helicopter spotted the car driving erratically in the Panorama City area and the pursuit began.

A female driver in the other vehicle that collided with the suspect was injured in the collision and was treated at the scene.

Paramedics were also called to assist another person in a vehicle that was struck earlier near Lindley Avenue and Saticoy Street.
