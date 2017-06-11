NEWS

Armed man arrested after hourslong barricade in South El Monte home

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials and SWAT officers were in a standoff with a man armed with a knife at a South El Monte home on Sunday.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 51-year-old armed man was arrested following an hourslong standoff with SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies in South El Monte on Sunday.

Authorities said Martin Hernandez was barricaded inside his father's home in the 9600 block of El Poche St, where the suspect threatened to choke and stab his girlfriend or wife shortly before 2 p.m.

Sheriff's officials said the woman was able to run out of the house, leaving the suspect inside without hostages.

The suspect made threats to kill himself and set the house on fire. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies shut off the gas supply to the residence and evacuated nearby homes.

SWAT officers and sheriff's deputies surrounded the home and after trying to negotiate for several hours, officials entered the home and subsequently located the suspect.

Hernandez was arrested for felony spousal assault and terrorist threats, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials. He was transported to Temple Sheriff's Station for booking.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.
