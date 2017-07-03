NEWS

LAPD SWAT team responds after armed man barricades self in Little Tokyo building

By ABC7.com staff
LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man armed with a gun barricaded himself in a building Monday afternoon in Little Tokyo, prompting a SWAT team response and the evacuation of nearby businesses, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Second Street, where the man was holed up on the fourth floor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD urged the public to avoid the area of Second and Alameda streets.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbarricadebarricaded manswatlapdlos angeles police departmentLittle TokyoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gunman orders pilot, student out of helicopter at Oregon airport
A look back at Trump comments perceived as encouraging violence
Assault weapon in hospital shooting was 'lawfully transferred': ATF
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
More News
Top Stories
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
Couple outraged over $900 Uber bill
Body of OC rapper, swept away by Kern River, found
10 hurt after taxi hits pedestrians near Boston airport
2 men shot to death in Carson
Show More
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.2 hits Grand Terrace area
69-year-old man fatally shot in Pomona; teen arrested
Carport fire damages 7 cars in Seal Beach
18 missing confirmed dead in fiery bus crash in Bavaria
Tesla Model 3 to go on sale Friday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos