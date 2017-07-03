#LAPD News Armed barricaded suspect area of 2nd/Alameda in #DTLA. #SWAT is enroute. Stay clear of the area. Media staging 1st east of Hewitt — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 3, 2017

A man armed with a gun barricaded himself in a building Monday afternoon in Little Tokyo, prompting a SWAT team response and the evacuation of nearby businesses, authorities said.The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Second Street, where the man was holed up on the fourth floor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The LAPD urged the public to avoid the area of Second and Alameda streets.