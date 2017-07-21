NEWS

Santa Ana officer-involved shooting: Armed man killed after police respond to domestic dispute call

Santa Ana police shot and killed a person Friday, July 21, 2017, after responding to a report of a domestic dispute, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Ana police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Friday morning after responding to a report of a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Two officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Olive Street and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said, and were confronted by the armed man. The officers drew their weapons during an ensuing altercation and opened fire, according to investigators.

The suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s, was hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital, police said. He later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
