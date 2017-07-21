Santa Ana police shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Friday morning after responding to a report of a domestic dispute, authorities said.Two officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Olive Street and Central Avenue, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said, and were confronted by the armed man. The officers drew their weapons during an ensuing altercation and opened fire, according to investigators.The suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s, was hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital, police said. He later died from his injuries.An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.