Armed man holds up 2 fast-food restaurants in OC; suspect matches description of serial robber

A man matching the description of the suspect in a string of armed robberies at fast-food restaurants in Orange County struck a Pizza Hut and a Subway store Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (OC Hawk)

By ABC7.com staff
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --
A man matching the description of the suspect in a string of armed robberies at fast-food restaurants in Orange County struck a Pizza Hut and a Subway store on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

About 8:20 p.m., the man entered the Pizza Hut in the 2000 block of First Street in Santa Ana and handed a note to an employee, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. The robber lifted his shirt to show his weapon, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Some 20 minutes later, a man matching the description of the Pizza Hut robber robbed a Subway restaurant at Flower Street and Chapman Avenue in the city of Orange, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department said.

A suspect believed to be involved in a string of robberies in Orange County is captured on surveillance video.


The suspect in the latter incident -- described as wearing sunglasses and armed with a handgun - took an unspecified amount of cash and fled the scene, police said. No one was hurt.

According to Orange police, the suspect is believed to be the same man who has robbed at least 23 other locations.

Among the targeted restaurants were: a McDonald's in the 3000 block of Bristol Street in Costa Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, a Santa Ana Jack in the Box in the 800 block of Harbor Boulevard, and a Chipotle in the 16200 block of Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach. Both of the latter two robberies happened Monday night.

Several robberies have occurred throughout the county in the past month, said Sgt. Tom Weizoerick of Huntington Beach Police Department, adding that the description of the suspect has been very similar each time.

The armed man is described as approximately 25 years old with tattoos on his arms.
