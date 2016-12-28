NEWS

Armed man with hostage in Loma Linda home in standoff with police

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a barricade situation at a home in Loma Linda on Wednesday, De.c 28, 2016. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

By ABC7.com staff
LOMA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
A SWAT team was engaged in an hourslong standoff Wednesday morning with an armed man holding a woman hostage at a home in Loma Linda, authorities said.

The incident began about 8:22 a.m. when deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun in the 26600 block of Romero Street, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller told reporters near the scene.

Deputies from the agency's Aviation Division subsequently confirmed the suspect, a parolee at large, had a long gun, Miller said.


SWAT deputies confirmed on Twitter there was a woman being held against her will inside the house.

The man did not respond to the SWAT team's repeated PA-system announcements instructing him to exit the residence, authorities said, and the standoff was ongoing shortly before noon.

Neighbors were evacuated from their homes and were being temporarily housed at the nearby Barton Village Community Center, according to the sheriff's department.
Related Topics:
newsbarricadebarricaded manparoleswatsan bernardino county sheriff's departmentLoma LindaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Amapola offers refunds, more to those with proof they bought bad masa
Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'
More News
Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, transported to LA hospital
Video shows desperate efforts to save boys from Watts house fire
Amapola offers refunds, more to those with proof they bought bad masa
Mom posts to Facebook before suffocating child, killing self, police say
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
GoFundMe campaign launched to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
Man killed in stabbing near Belvedere Skatepark in East LA
Show More
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle eggs expected to hatch
Resident fights off intruder with firewood at NC home
3 earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 to 5.7 strike near Lake Tahoe
Bicyclist critical after Hyde Park hit-and-run captured on video
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos