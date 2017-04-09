Armed suspect arrested after shooting at deputies, barricade in Covina

An armed suspect who fired shots at deputies was taken into custody following an hourslong barricade situation in Covina on Sunday.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received a call for a man firing a gun at passing vehicles in the 16700 block of Cypress Street in unincorporated Covina shortly before 10 a.m.When deputies responded to the scene, the sheriff's department said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sean Vasquez, fired several shots at deputies, striking a patrol car.Authorities said Vasquez ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside for several hours. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a SWAT team responded to the scene.Vasquez eventually surrendered to SWAT officers shortly before 1 p.m. No one was injured during the shootings or barricade, officials stated.Vasquez was booked for assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. Detectives said their investigation into the shootings was ongoing.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the San Dimas Station at (909)450-2700.