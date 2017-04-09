NEWS

Armed suspect arrested after shooting at deputies, barricade in Covina

SWAT officers and an armored truck at the scene of a standoff in Covina on Sunday, April 9, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed suspect who fired shots at deputies was taken into custody following an hourslong barricade situation in Covina on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received a call for a man firing a gun at passing vehicles in the 16700 block of Cypress Street in unincorporated Covina shortly before 10 a.m.

When deputies responded to the scene, the sheriff's department said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Sean Vasquez, fired several shots at deputies, striking a patrol car.

Authorities said Vasquez ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside for several hours. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a SWAT team responded to the scene.

Vasquez eventually surrendered to SWAT officers shortly before 1 p.m. No one was injured during the shootings or barricade, officials stated.

Vasquez was booked for assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. Detectives said their investigation into the shootings was ongoing.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the San Dimas Station at (909)450-2700.
Related Topics:
newsbarricadeshots firedlos angeles county sheriff's departmentshootingCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Despite Trump campaign promise, Tillerson didn't discuss paying for border wall with Mexico
News anchor learns of husband's death while reporting live on TV
Coalition and Syrian rebel forces repel ISIS attack on base
Russia and Iran say U.S. 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syrian air base
More News
Top Stories
Sergio Garcia defeats Justin Rose in playoff to win Masters
Suspect shot, killed in Santa Paula officer-involved shooting
DUI Fail: Man tries squeezing car past big rig in Costa Mesa
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Delta passengers at LAX frustrated over 4th day of cancellations
Show More
3 women in custody after brief Moorpark chase ends in crash
1 person killed on 405 Freeway crash in Long Beach
5 children hurt as bounce house goes airborne in SC
Woman stabbed to death by girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say
Victorville man arrested for murder of mother
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos