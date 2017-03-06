A suspect believed to be armed with a knife was barricaded for more than 12 hours inside an apartment in Orange Monday morning.The Orange Police Department SWAT team was prepared to enter the home in the 200 block of S. Lemon Street, where the suspect has been barricaded since 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Dan Adams.It all started when the suspect, who authorities said was drunk, confronted police with a knife at the scene of a crash in the 600 block of Glassell Street and then fled in his car to his apartment, where he's been hiding."What we would like is for this gentleman to come outside, put his weapon down and come outside so we can resolve this peacefully," said Orange PD Lt. Fred Lopez.Police evacuated the apartment complex and one next door as the standoff continued. Meantime, the area near Palmyra Avenue and Lemon Street was shut down.