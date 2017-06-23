NEWS

Armed suspect dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting

Authorities surround an apartment in Hollywood, where a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An armed suspect is dead after a dramatic overnight shooting with police in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said Friday.

LAPD officers responded to a call of a roommate dispute at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the man was removing items from an apartment he had been renting.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the LAPD confirmed that at some point, the suspect produced a handgun when officers arrived and an officer-involved shooting occurred inside the 4th-floor apartment. Soon after, the suspect proceeded toward the balcony with an object in his hand and a second officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

The suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s, was struck and transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the suspect fired shots at officers.

Authorities said they had no warning that the suspect would be armed.

"When we spoke to the person reporting, that initiated the call, there was no mention of any firearm. It wasn't until the officers made contact with the individual, which was the roommate. He quickly became a suspect armed with a handgun," Preciado said.

In video shot by a neighborhood resident, dozens of gunshots are heard during the wild shooting involving more than two officers.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
