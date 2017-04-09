An armed suspect was taken into custody following an hourslong barricade situation in Covina on Sunday.The incident began when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies from the San Dimas station responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 16000 block of Cypress Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.There was no word on whether anyone was struck by gunfire.According to sheriff's officials, a perimeter was set up in the area as deputies were in search of more than one suspect.Shortly before 1 p.m., officials at the scene were able to take one suspect into custody. It was unclear whether the second suspect was still outstanding.No further information was released.