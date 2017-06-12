  • BREAKING NEWS Memorial held outside Pulse nightclub year after deadly shooting - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

US Army soldier from Barstow identified as one of 3 killed by Afghan soldier in insider attack

The city of Kabul can be seen at sundown from the rear deck of a U.S. Army helicopter as it departs Resolute Support headquarters with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis aboard. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Three U.S. Army soldiers, including one from Southern California, have been identified after being killed Saturday in an attack in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.

Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow; Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, N.C., sustained fatal gunshot wounds in Afghanistan's Peka Valley, according to the Defense Department.

The three fallen soldiers, members of the 101st Airborne Division, died after the incident described by U.S. officials as an insider attack perpetrated by an Afghan army soldier.
