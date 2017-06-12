Three U.S. Army soldiers, including one from Southern California, have been identified after being killed Saturday in an attack in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow; Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, N.C., sustained fatal gunshot wounds in Afghanistan's Peka Valley, according to the Defense Department.The three fallen soldiers, members of the 101st Airborne Division, died after the incident described by U.S. officials as an insider attack perpetrated by an Afghan army soldier.