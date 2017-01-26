Arrest made in El Monte Jack in the Box employee's murder

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Jack in the Box restaurant worker in El Monte, but detectives are still searching for more suspects linked to the murder.
Investigators said Louie Herrerra was arrested on Jan. 9. Authorities believe he was the gunman responsible for killing 25-year-old Juan Manuel Vidal on Oct. 21.
Vidal was working at the Jack in the Box on the 9200 block of Flair Drive when a gunman barged in. Surveillance footage shows a suspect wearing a mask and a hat jumping over the counter and attempting to rob the restaurant.
Detectives say Herrerra fatally shot Vidal during the incident, but what exactly led to the shooting remains under investigation. Also, authorities are still trying to track down the driver of the getaway car.
The car was described as a charcoal gray Lexus IS300.
After media reports of the murder were broadcast, multiple leads came in and led investigators to Herrerra, authorities said.
Police and family members said Vidal had his whole life ahead of him. He had just graduated as a pharmacy tech and was engaged to be married.
At a news conference held Thursday at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau headquarters in Monterey Park, Vidal's mother, Mary Smay, thanked all those involved in the arrest of her son's alleged killer.
"You guys were so helpful to capture this monster that did this to my son, but I still miss my son," she said, crying.
Detectives said they believe additional criminal activity - including some robberies in the San Gabriel Valley area - may also be linked to Herrerra, who remains in custody without bail. He is due in court in February.
Rewards for information leading to Vidal's masked killer -- totaling $55,000 -- were offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the city of El Monte, the Jack in the Box franchise where Vidal worked and the restaurant's corporate office.
Sheriff's Homicide Bureau Capt. Steven Katz said the reward remains active, and he said anyone with information leading to the arrest of individuals linked to the case would be eligible for a portion of the reward.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.