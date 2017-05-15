  • BREAKING NEWS Wildlife officials trying to catch injured bear in La Verne - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 25 years later, police have finally arrested a suspect in a 1994 double murder in Orange County.

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Nearly 25 years later, police have finally arrested a suspect in a 1994 double murder in Orange County.

Lamberto Ricci Castillo, of Colorado, will be arraigned on Monday for the cold case murder of two men in Huntington Beach.

On March 31, 1994, Kenny Paul Sommer and Chen 'Cosmo' Maui Blanchard, both 23 at the time, were socializing near the area of Main Street and Orange Avenue in downtown Huntington Beach when Castillo allegedly confronted them.

Castillo is accused of walking away after the argument and returning at approximately 10:15 p.m. with a handgun, and shooting both victims multiple times before fleeing the scene.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the altercation but not the shooting, authorities said.

When Huntington Beach police officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Sommer and Blanchard dead.

Details about Castillo's arrest are expected to be released at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.
Related Topics:
newscold casedouble murderarrestHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bear struck by car on 210 Fwy in La Verne
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Emmanuel Macron sworn in as French president
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
More News
Top Stories
Bear struck by car on 210 Fwy in La Verne
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Vernon
LAX passengers face confusion as airlines switch terminals
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
North Korea claiming major nuclear success in latest missile test
Show More
Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian University
Miss USA 2017: Government scientist from DC wins
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Deaf dog, nonverbal boy have special bond
Hollywood chase ends in fiery, deadly crash
More News
Top Video
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Vernon
North Korea claiming major nuclear success in latest missile test
More Video