Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder

Nearly 25 years later, police have finally arrested a suspect in a 1994 double murder in Orange County.Lamberto Ricci Castillo, of Colorado, will be arraigned on Monday for the cold case murder of two men in Huntington Beach.On March 31, 1994, Kenny Paul Sommer and Chen 'Cosmo' Maui Blanchard, both 23 at the time, were socializing near the area of Main Street and Orange Avenue in downtown Huntington Beach when Castillo allegedly confronted them.Castillo is accused of walking away after the argument and returning at approximately 10:15 p.m. with a handgun, and shooting both victims multiple times before fleeing the scene.An off-duty police officer witnessed the altercation but not the shooting, authorities said.When Huntington Beach police officers arrived to the scene, they discovered Sommer and Blanchard dead.Details about Castillo's arrest are expected to be released at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.