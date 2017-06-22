NEWS

Arrest made in killing of Hells Angels member in Riverside

Riverside police arrested a suspect in a murder that they say stemmed from a feud between the Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle gangs, authorities said Thursday. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police arrested a suspect in a murder that they say stemmed from a feud between the Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle gangs, authorities said Thursday.

Police arrested Joshua Herbert of Corona for the fatal shooting of 31-year-old James Duty at a Shell gas station in the 3500 block of Adams Street on May 21.

According to authorities, five motorcyclists who appeared to be part of the Hells Angels gang were passing through town and stopped at the gas station to fuel their motorcycles. Suddenly, a silver four-door sedan pulled up, a passenger got out and started shooting at the group.

Two people were hit. Duty was struck and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. One motorcyclist was grazed by a bullet that hit his helmet. He was not seriously injured.

Riverside police, along with other law enforcement agencies, said at a morning press conference they had been working the case hard for the last month and it culminated with serving search warrants at seven locations throughout Southern California on Wednesday.

During those search warrants, police arrested Herbert, who they say was the passenger in the car that pulled up next to the Hells Angeles group and opened fire.

As for the motive, Riverside police say it is quite simple: The two rival motorcycle gangs are at war with one another and they have been for over 30 or 40 years.

Law enforcement confiscated a number of weapons during the sweep, including a handgun they believe was the one used in the shooting. They also confiscated gang paraphernalia, including jackets and motorcycle helmets.

Herbert is charged with murder and attempted murder and is eligible for the death penalty.

Police said they were still on the hunt for the driver of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.
