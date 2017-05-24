A Los Angeles judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for famed yoga guru Bikram Choudhury with a bail set at $8 million.Choudhury is known as the founder of hot yoga. Last year, he was ordered to pay a $7 million judgement to Micki Jafa-Bodden, a one-time lead in Bikram's legal team.She was fired after refusing to cover up allegations that Bikram raped and sexually assaulted yoga students. He has not paid the judgment and instead fled the country, hiding his assets.The warrant means authorities can arrest him if he returns to the U.S. or if he's tracked down in Mexico.