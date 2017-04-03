NEWS

At least 10 dead after explosion on St. Petersburg subway in Russia

A photo taken by an Instagram user shows the scene inside a smoke-filled Russian subway station. (lemanruss/Instagram)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia --
The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that at least 10 people have been killed in an explosion on a subway train.

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.
