NEWS

At least 2 dead in South LA triple shooting

Two bodies were seen at the site of a triple shooting in South Los Angeles on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were shot in South Los Angeles Thursday night and it appears at least two are dead.

Officials did not release any information about the condition of the victims. But footage from AIR7 HD showed two bodies at the scene, including one sticking out foot first from the driver's side window of a Chevy truck and another on the ground behind the truck.

The condition of the third victim was not known.

The shooting was reported at 5:47 p.m. at 108th Street and Western Avenue in the Athens area of South LA.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingmurderhomicideSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
NEWS
