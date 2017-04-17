At least 2 injured in apparent shooting in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --At least two people were injured in an apparent shooting in the Lincoln Heights area Monday morning, Los Angeles police said.
The incident was initially reported to police as a traffic accident around 6:45 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found at least two people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. One of the injured individuals was found in the middle of the street, police said.
The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.