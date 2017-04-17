NEWS

At least 2 injured in apparent shooting in Lincoln Heights

Patrol cars and police at the scene of an apparent shooting in Lincoln Heights on Monday, April 17, 2017.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least two people were injured in an apparent shooting in the Lincoln Heights area Monday morning, Los Angeles police said.

The incident was initially reported to police as a traffic accident around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found at least two people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. One of the injured individuals was found in the middle of the street, police said.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
