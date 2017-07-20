NEWS

At least 2 killed in strong earthquake near Turkey, Greek islands

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum, rattling the country's coast and nearby Greek islands. There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths.

ATHENS, Greece --
A powerful earthquake struck Greek islands and Turkey's Aegean coast early Friday morning, damaging buildings and a port and killing at least two people, authorities said.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis told state-run Greek media that two people had been killed and a number injured on the island. He didn't elaborate.

The island's port was among structures that sustained damaged and a ferry en route there was not docking, the coast guard said.

The fire department separately said three injured people had been rescued from rubble on Kos.

The 6.7-magnitude quake was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos about 1:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It said the quake had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

According to Turkish disaster officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.3, and more than 20 aftershocks have been recorded.

Esengul Civelek, governor of Mugla province, said there were no casualties according to initial assessments. She said "there were minor injuries due to fear and panic."

In Bitez, a resort town about 6 kilometers (4 miles) west of Bodrum, the quake sent frightened residents running into the streets.

Hotel guests briefly returned to their rooms to pick up their belongings but chose to spend the rest of the night outside, with some using sheets and cushions borrowed from nearby lounge chairs to build makeshift beds, according to an AP reporter on the scene.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone.
