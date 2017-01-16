NEWS

At least 5 killed, 15 wounded in shooting at Mexican resort nightclub during BPM Festival

CANCUN, Mexico --
A shooting attack at an electronic music festival resulted in the deaths of at least five people and left 15 injured Monday at a nightclub at Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. outside the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting an event that was part of the BPM electronic music festival.

The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen is located, said four men were shot to death and one woman died in a fall during the confusion that ensued. It said in a statement that 15 people were wounded, and one of them was in very serious condition.


The state government said four people had been detained, but it was unclear if they included the shooter.

Rodolfo Del Angel, director of police in the state of Quintana Roo, told the Milenio TV station that he shooting was the result of "a disagreement between people inside" the nightclub and said security guards had come under fire when they tried to contain the dispute.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured in an attack that involved "a lone shooter."

BPM wrote that "the violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue."

The Blue Parrot is one of the venues at the 10-day festival in Playa del Carmen, a tourist destination just south of the resort of Cancun that has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.

Neither U.S. nor Canadian officials could immediately confirm if any of their citizens were among the victims in the shooting.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldshootingmass shootingMexico
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Woman dies after being found in burned-out house in Leimert Park
More News
Top Stories
Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him
Woman dies after being found in burned-out house in Leimert Park
2 suspects sought in Riverside attempted kidnapping
Cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan; at least 37 killed
Newborn baby shares birthday with mom and dad
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
VIDEO: Good Samaritans jump into action after crash on 5 Fwy
Show More
8-year-old boy rescued from 15-foot sinkhole in Victorville
Woman allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by LB police
Hundreds gather in Hollywood for 'Save Our Health Care' rally
Karen Bass asks public on social media if she should attend Trump inauguration
Suspect arrested after wild chase in Canoga Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos