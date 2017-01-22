NEWS

Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Long Beach police

Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Long Beach on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An attempted murder suspect was shot and killed by Long Beach police, authorities said Sunday.

The incident started when LBPD personnel were conducting an investigation of an attempted murder that took place on Saturday. Information led them to a suspect at a home in the 2700 block of 220th Street in Carson, police said.

SWAT officers were called to assist police and an officer-involved shooting occurred at about 5 p.m., LBPD said. The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics nearby.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said, and an investigation was ongoing.

No further details were released.
Related Topics:
newsofficer-involved shootingshootingman shotgun violenceattempted murderLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Trump's Border Wall a Waste of Time and Money, Retiring Border Chief Says
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
19 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
More News
Top Stories
Rain to continue through Monday morning in SoCal
Sand Canyon residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Boulders crash down in Malibu; PCH closes for up to 3 days
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE mountain areas
Thousands without power in SoCal due to storm
Evacuation orders in effect as big storm hits SoCal
Show More
United Airlines ground stop lifted following 'IT issue'
Five injured in violent Santa Ana car crash
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
19 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
Thousands gather in Expo Park for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos