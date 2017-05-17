  • BREAKING NEWS Authorities chasing reckless driver in East LA - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Authorities chase reckless driver on surface streets all over Los Angeles

Authorities chase a suspect through surface streets across Los Angeles County on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities chased a suspect on surface streets through various neighborhoods in east Los Angeles County Wednesday night.

The pursuit started out of East Los Angeles on calls of a reckless driver in the area. The chase suspect traveled at slow speeds at first, but then at times picked up speed as they wound through residential streets.

The suspect traveled through streets in East L.A., Highland Park, South Pasadena, Monterey Park and Los Angeles. At one point, the suspect traveled on the westbound 10 Freeway, before heading back onto surface streets.

It was unclear what started the chase.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newspolice chasereckless drivingHighland ParkSouth PasadenaLos AngelesEast Los AngelesMonterey ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Michael Flynn will be a key figure in Robert Mueller's special Russia probe
Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg
Colorado bodycam video shows dangerous encounter with armed man
More News
Top Stories
Deputy helps man robbed in Victorville get back home to Washington
Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg
Colorado bodycam video shows dangerous encounter with armed man
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
Ridley Scott's legacy cemented in Hollywood
1 killed in Santa Clarita after tire smashes through windshield on 14 Fwy
FDA approves ALS drug that could extend life expectancy
Show More
State Dept. criticizes Turkey for violence outside embassy
Woman sought for allegedly stealing checks from OC Marine
Police seek suspects in 'distraction theft' of elderly woman's wallet
LA County vet offers tips on how to keep dogs from getting the flu
Firefighters battle blaze on York Boulevard in Highland Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos