Authorities chased a suspect on surface streets through various neighborhoods in east Los Angeles County Wednesday night.The pursuit started out of East Los Angeles on calls of a reckless driver in the area. The chase suspect traveled at slow speeds at first, but then at times picked up speed as they wound through residential streets.The suspect traveled through streets in East L.A., Highland Park, South Pasadena, Monterey Park and Los Angeles. At one point, the suspect traveled on the westbound 10 Freeway, before heading back onto surface streets.It was unclear what started the chase.